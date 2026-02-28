Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 173,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,374.74. This trade represents a 9.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

