US Bancorp DE Has $22.40 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $445,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,928 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 282.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,680 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 892,482 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after buying an additional 662,539 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 122.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 907,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $108,514,000 after buying an additional 499,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,494,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,588,000 after buying an additional 294,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.59.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,125. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $130.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Trending Headlines about EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.