Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 95,801 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,210,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $305,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in StandardAero during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in StandardAero by 100.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 32.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SARO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $38.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

StandardAero Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE:SARO opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 726,955 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,884.60. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,400. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

