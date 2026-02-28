Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $42,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,230,003,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,779 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,596,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,316 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of IWM opened at $261.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

