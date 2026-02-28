Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 13th

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $258.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $212.93 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Beach Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded small kitchen and household appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of countertop and electric appliances, including blenders, mixers, toasters, coffeemakers, slow cookers, air fryers, and specialty beverage machines. Through the Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex brands, the company serves both everyday consumers and commercial foodservice operators.

Established in 1910, Hamilton Beach has introduced a number of innovations in small-appliance technology, from early electric drink mixers to modern immersion blenders and multi-function cookers.

