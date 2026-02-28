Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 145,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Corteva by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 209.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $80.01 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

