Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,408 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the January 29th total of 29,578 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Babcock International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 0.1%

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 8,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Babcock International Group plc is a leading global provider of critical, complex engineering support services. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company specializes in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and assets across defence, emergency services, transport, and energy sectors. Through a combination of technical expertise, asset management and specialist training, Babcock supports customers through the full lifecycle of their projects, from initial concept and procurement to long-term through-life support.

The company’s core activities encompass maritime and naval support, including the maintenance and refit of warships; aerospace services such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and land-sector operations covering armoured vehicle support, munitions management and training solutions.

