Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $18.6360. 53,517,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 32,160,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Rigetti Computing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 6.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $23,459,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,007,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 215,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

Featured Stories

