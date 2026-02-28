Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $18.6360. 53,517,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 32,160,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.
Rigetti Computing News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rigetti booked an $8.4M order from India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing for its modular Cepheus-1-108Q system — an early commercial deployment that validates Rigetti’s hardware roadmap and could underpin near-term revenue and referenceability as Cepheus reaches broader availability. Rigetti’s India Quantum Order Tests Market For Cepheus Valuation Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst / comparison coverage highlights RGTI’s “bold hardware roadmap” and fresh orders as potential upside versus peers — investors may view Rigetti as a differentiated hardware play if it commercializes Cepheus successfully. Rigetti vs. IonQ: Which Quantum Computing Stock Has More Upside?
- Neutral Sentiment: Strong earnings at peers (IonQ) and positive prints at D-Wave are increasing investor attention on the quantum sector overall — this can lift sentiment for Rigetti but also intensify comparisons and capital flows toward names that beat estimates or raised guidance. IonQ Stock Jumps 22% on Earnings. Quantum Pure Play Is at ‘Inflection Point,’ CEO Says.
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary warns that quantum hype could cool in 2026; that broader narrative may cap valuation expansion even as commercial milestones accumulate. Investors should weigh execution vs. sentiment risk. Prediction: The Quantum Computing Hype Could Cool Off in 2026 — Here’s Why
- Negative Sentiment: Rigetti shares are under selling pressure ahead of the company’s earnings next week; short-term traders may be reducing exposure amid a broader tech sell-off and rotation to winners (e.g., IonQ). What’s Going On With Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock Friday?
- Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces note RGTI’s big drawdown from prior highs and debate whether current levels are a buying opportunity or a sign of structural risk — that narrative can sustain volatility and deter risk-averse investors until clear execution progress is shown. Where Will Rigetti Computing Be in 5 Years?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
Rigetti Computing Stock Down 6.5%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $23,459,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,007,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 215,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.
At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.
