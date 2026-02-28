CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $385.09 and last traded at $381.10. Approximately 6,111,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,805,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.31.
- Positive Sentiment: Product catalyst — CrowdStrike launched FalconID (phishing?resistant MFA) and announced Fal.Con Gov, events and product releases that reinforce its enterprise security positioning and AI?era roadmap. CrowdStrike FalconID Extends Risk-Aware Identity Security to Multi-Factor Authentication
- Positive Sentiment: Government/go?to?market momentum — Fal.Con Gov (March 18) and partnerships (e.g., VAST Data) highlight GTM expansion into public sector and AI system security, supporting longer?term revenue growth potential. CrowdStrike Fal.Con Gov Accelerates National Cyber Defense in the AI Threat Era
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — Jefferies lowered its target but kept a “buy” rating, leaving meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued institutional support. Jefferies adjusts CrowdStrike price target to $500 from $600, maintains buy rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Market flow and sentiment signals — recent intraday spikes and higher volume were driven by commentaries (e.g., Jensen Huang) and option expiries; expirations of large puts reduce one form of bearish pressure but create short?term noise. With Bearish Overhangs in the Rearview Mirror, CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Looks Tempting
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data shows an anomalous zero reading for late February; likely a reporting/data quirk and not a meaningful change in crowd positioning. (Note: the published short?interest figure reads 0 shares.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and estimates — Q4 revenue growth is expected to remain strong, but Wall Street is focused on margin/expense trends; quarterly results and guidance will likely drive the next major price move. CRWD to Report Q4 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target reductions — JPMorgan, Evercore and others cut targets (JPM: $582?$472; Evercore: $460?$375), and some firms issued pessimistic forecasts, pressuring sentiment and reducing near?term upside expectations. JPMorgan adjusts price target on CrowdStrike to $472 from $582
- Negative Sentiment: AI?risk headlines — announcements from AI firms (e.g., Anthropic/Claude) briefly spooked cybersecurity stocks, and analysts warn that AI?related uncertainty plus premium valuation and rising costs could weigh on near?term results. CrowdStrike (CRWD) Widens Its Moat as ‘Claude Risk’ Spooks Investors
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $590.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.
The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.22, a P/E/G ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.33.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. The trade was a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
