CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $385.09 and last traded at $381.10. Approximately 6,111,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,805,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $590.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.22, a P/E/G ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. The trade was a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

