Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $241.69 and last traded at $259.11. Approximately 8,518,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,034,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.53. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $808,701,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

