Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 942,815 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the January 29th total of 551,455 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,079,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

BIOX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 746,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.

Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.

