Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,236 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 29th total of 6,044 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BRKD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 3,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42.

Get Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKD. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth $229,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.