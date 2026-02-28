Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,236 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 29th total of 6,044 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ BRKD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 3,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
