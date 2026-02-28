Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in February

Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,179,495 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the January 29th total of 3,139,988 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Brainchip Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRCHF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 194,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,401. Brainchip has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

About Brainchip

BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) is a technology company specializing in neuromorphic computing solutions for edge-based artificial intelligence applications. The company develops hardware and software architectures inspired by the human brain’s neural networks, aiming to enable low-power, real-time data processing in devices ranging from IoT sensors to embedded vision systems.

At the core of BrainChip’s offering is the Akida Neuromorphic System, a spiking neural network IP that can be integrated into silicon or deployed as an FPGA design.

