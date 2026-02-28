CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the January 29th total of 41 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CK Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKISY remained flat at $42.93 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. CK Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: CKISY) is a Hong Kong–based infrastructure investment company and a flagship subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings. The company specializes in owning and operating a diversified portfolio of utility and infrastructure assets. Its core business activities encompass energy generation and distribution, water treatment and supply, waste management, as well as transport-related services such as highways, rail, and light rail systems. By focusing on long-term concessions and regulated asset returns, CK Infrastructure aims to deliver stable cash flows and steady dividend growth for its shareholders.

The group’s operations span across several regions, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe.

