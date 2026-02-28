MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $3.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.50.

MNKD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on MannKind in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Get MannKind alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MNKD

MannKind Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.28. 8,892,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.08 and a beta of 0.84.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. MannKind had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. MannKind’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 65,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $395,482.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,504,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,053,799.92. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,006 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $297,547.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 985,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,094.31. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 262,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MannKind this week:

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products. The company’s core business revolves around its proprietary Technosphere® drug?delivery platform, which is designed to enable rapid absorption of small?molecule drugs through pulmonary administration. MannKind’s lead product, Afrezza®, is an inhaled insulin therapy intended for adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, offering users a rapid?acting alternative to traditional injectable insulins.

Afrezza received U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.