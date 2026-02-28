Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VITL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson set a $47.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

VITL traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,750,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,329. The company has a market capitalization of $944.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. Vital Farms has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.83 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $586,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 649,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,771,424.20. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $771,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,361,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,242,711.50. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,477. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 4,382.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue growth and top?line clarity — Revenue rose ~28.6% year?over?year and Q4 revenue came in essentially inline with expectations, showing continued demand and scale benefits. This supports the company’s growth story even though EPS missed. MarketBeat / Press Release

Q4 revenue growth and top?line clarity — Revenue rose ~28.6% year?over?year and Q4 revenue came in essentially inline with expectations, showing continued demand and scale benefits. This supports the company’s growth story even though EPS missed. Neutral Sentiment: Board leadership transition — Founder Matt O’Hayer stepped down as Executive Chair; CEO Russell Diez?Canseco was named Executive Chair to maintain continuity. This reduces governance uncertainty short?term but is unlikely to change fundamentals immediately. Business Wire

Board leadership transition — Founder Matt O’Hayer stepped down as Executive Chair; CEO Russell Diez?Canseco was named Executive Chair to maintain continuity. This reduces governance uncertainty short?term but is unlikely to change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and mixed guidance reaction — Q4 EPS of $0.35 missed the $0.38 consensus (revenues roughly inline). Several outlets highlight the profit shortfall and guidance interpretation that disappointed some investors, which directly pressured the stock. Zacks

EPS miss and mixed guidance reaction — Q4 EPS of $0.35 missed the $0.38 consensus (revenues roughly inline). Several outlets highlight the profit shortfall and guidance interpretation that disappointed some investors, which directly pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Securities?class investigation announced — The Rosen Law Firm has opened an investigation alleging Vital Farms may have provided materially misleading information to investors. Such filings often increase short?term selling pressure and can raise legal risk and potential future costs. GlobeNewswire

Securities?class investigation announced — The Rosen Law Firm has opened an investigation alleging Vital Farms may have provided materially misleading information to investors. Such filings often increase short?term selling pressure and can raise legal risk and potential future costs. Negative Sentiment: Analyst revisions and target cuts — Multiple firms updated coverage: Benchmark downgraded to “hold,” Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $24 (from $45), and Telsey cut its target to $35 while keeping an outperform stance. These moves reduce near?term upside expectations and can amplify selling. Benzinga

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

