Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 28th (AAOI, ABBV, ABR, ACIU, ACMR, ADMA, ADTN, AHT, AIT, ALTG)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 28th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Braiin (NASDAQ:BRAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RF Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:RFAMU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SLB (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.