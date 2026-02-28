Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 28th (AAOI, ABBV, ABR, ACIU, ACMR, ADMA, ADTN, AHT, AIT, ALTG)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 28th:
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Agora (NASDAQ:API) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Auna (NYSE:AUNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Braiin (NASDAQ:BRAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a buy rating.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Heico (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RF Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:RFAMU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SLB (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
