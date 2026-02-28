Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 28th (AAOI, ABBV, ABR, ACIU, ACMR, ADMA, ADTN, AHT, AIT, ALTG)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 28th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Braiin (NASDAQ:BRAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RF Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:RFAMU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SLB (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

