Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lineage from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $42.18.

Lineage Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Lineage stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $40.52. 922,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,483. Lineage has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.23 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Lineage’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lineage’s payout ratio is -490.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 39,442 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lineage by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the fourth quarter valued at $6,436,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

