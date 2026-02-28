Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Stock Price Down 14% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) were down 14% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 7,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Perenti Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Get Perenti alerts:

Perenti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) is a diversified mining services company that provides a comprehensive suite of end-to-end mining solutions, including surface and underground contract mining, exploration and production drilling, and plant operations. The company’s service offerings extend to engineering, maintenance, mineral processing and digital mining technologies, enabling clients to optimize project performance and accelerate development timelines.

Founded in 1987 as Ausdrill and rebranded to Perenti in 2018, the company has built a track record of delivering large-scale mining projects across a range of commodities, including gold, copper, nickel and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.