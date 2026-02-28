Head to Head Survey: Nanovibronix (FEED) & Its Peers

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nanovibronix to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nanovibronix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Nanovibronix Competitors -570.12% -153.34% -54.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nanovibronix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix Competitors 79 79 155 6 2.28

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 33.96%. Given Nanovibronix’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nanovibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanovibronix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.69 million -$3.70 million -0.05 Nanovibronix Competitors $61.67 million -$32.15 million 5.33

Nanovibronix’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nanovibronix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nanovibronix competitors beat Nanovibronix on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nanovibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

