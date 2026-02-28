Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) and Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digi Power X shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digi Power X has a beta of 5.85, indicating that its share price is 485% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -29.24% N/A -30.21% Digi Power X -39.25% -47.17% -35.44%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Boxlight and Digi Power X’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxlight and Digi Power X, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 1 1 0 0 1.50 Digi Power X 1 0 2 0 2.33

Digi Power X has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Digi Power X’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digi Power X is more favorable than Boxlight.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and Digi Power X”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $135.89 million 0.01 -$28.33 million ($80.80) -0.02 Digi Power X $37.00 million 3.42 -$6.80 million ($0.42) -6.57

Digi Power X has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxlight. Digi Power X is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Boxlight

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software, which enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform; and LYNX, a lesson building app. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system for robotics learning; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based campus-wide communication and control solution; and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive LED flat-panels and audio solutions. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Digi Power X

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.