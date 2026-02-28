Short Interest in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Expands By 151.9%

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,100 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the January 29th total of 3,216 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

New Horizon Aircraft stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 38,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,525. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. New Horizon Aircraft has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

