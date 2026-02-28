MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.89 and traded as high as C$31.03. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$30.89, with a volume of 6,350,674 shares traded.

MEG Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

