Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and traded as high as $27.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a multinational automotive manufacturer formed in January 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the company brought together a broad portfolio of well-known automotive marques and operates as a global vehicle producer and mobility group. John Elkann serves as chairman and Carlos Tavares is the company’s chief executive officer, leading a management team responsible for integrating operations and executing global strategy.

Stellantis designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related parts and accessories under a wide range of brands that include Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall and DS Automobiles, among others.

