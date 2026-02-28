Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $26.03. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $25.8750, with a volume of 56,814 shares traded.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 38.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 45.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.

The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.

