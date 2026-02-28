Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $26.03. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $25.8750, with a volume of 56,814 shares traded.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.
The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.
