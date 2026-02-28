Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$250.51 and traded as high as C$279.70. Bombardier shares last traded at C$277.01, with a volume of 8,487 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$251.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$213.71.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.95 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.9265677 EPS for the current year.

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs. For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation – innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect.

