Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as low as $5.25. Materialise shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 75,112 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on Materialise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Materialise by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 88.8% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 207,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 97,661 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 19.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 580,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company specializing in 3D printing software and additive manufacturing services. Through its dual focus on software and printing, the company addresses a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and healthcare. Materialise's offerings span from design and simulation tools to end-to-end production, delivering both standardized and highly customized parts across polymer and metal platforms.

On the software side, Materialise develops a suite of proprietary applications—such as Magics for data preparation, Mimics for medical image processing and patient-specific modeling, and Streamics for production workflow management.

