Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Update

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,282 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the January 29th total of 24,298 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lanvin Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of LANV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Lanvin Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) is a global luxury fashion company centered on the heritage French brand Lanvin. The group designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of upscale apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories and fragrances. Its product portfolio spans womenswear, menswear and unisex items, complemented by seasonal collections and signature handbag lines.

Founded in 1889 by Jeanne Lanvin in Paris, Lanvin holds the distinction of being one of the oldest continually operating French couture houses.

