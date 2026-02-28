Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Declines By 52.6%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 65,992 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the January 29th total of 139,137 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS: MNXXF) is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to advancing manganese projects for the battery and electric-vehicle markets. The company’s core focus is on identifying, acquiring and de-risking high-purity manganese deposits through systematic exploration, metallurgical testing and pilot-scale processing. By targeting manganese—a critical component in lithium-ion battery cathodes—Manganese X Energy aims to contribute to the growing demand for sustainable energy storage materials.

Through its technical programs, the company evaluates both hard-rock and oxide manganese occurrences, applying hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce battery-grade manganese sulfate and other refined products.

