Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $3.56. Vape shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 207,309 shares traded.
Key Stories Impacting Vape
Here are the key news stories impacting Vape this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Retailers organizing against bans — Local vape store owners are circulating petitions and speaking out publicly to oppose flavored tobacco and vape bans, which could slow or soften proposed restrictions and help preserve retail sales. Local business owner circulating petition against flavored tobacco and vape ban Vape Store Owners Speak Out Regarding Potential Flavored Tobacco, Nicotine Ban
- Negative Sentiment: State-level regulation advancing — The West Virginia House passed a “Vape Safety Act” that would impose new controls on sales/operations; state-level laws increase compliance costs and can reduce local demand. W.Va. House passes Vape Safety Act Vape Safety Act passes the full House
- Negative Sentiment: International/regional pressure — Reports that eight ASEAN states have adopted vape prohibitions and calls for the Philippines to follow could signal broader global regulatory headwinds for vape retailers and suppliers. That raises geopolitical/regulatory risk for companies exposed to imports or broader market sentiment. PH urged to impose total vape ban as 8 ASEAN states adopt prohibition
- Negative Sentiment: Local zoning and shop regulation moving — County and state commissions/committees in multiple jurisdictions are considering bans or tighter zoning (e.g., Orange County, bills moving in state houses), which can shrink store footprints and reduce foot traffic. Bill regulating vape shops moves in House Committee Orange County Commission to consider ban on vape shops near public schools
- Negative Sentiment: Enforcement and public-safety incidents — Raids, student overdoses tied to THC products and criminal activity at stores (thefts, crackdowns) increase reputational risk and may spur tighter enforcement/inspections that disrupt sales. Vape shops busted in Union County following student overdoses on THC Union County Vape Shops Rocked In ‘Gas Station Heroin’ Crackdown Lawrence police looking for 2 suspects after vape store theft
- Negative Sentiment: Related product restrictions — A Florida bill to ban nitrous oxide sales at vape and convenience stores would remove a non-core revenue line for some retailers and signal legislators targeting ancillary shop products. Florida bill to ban laughing gas sales at vape, convenience stores advances to Senate
Vape Stock Down 9.3%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77.
Vape Company Profile
Vape Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.
