Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $3.56. Vape shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 207,309 shares traded.

Vape Stock Down 9.3%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Vape Company Profile

Vape Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

