K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,203 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the January 29th total of 3,738 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5%

OTCMKTS KPLUY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany-based company specializing in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and industrial salts. Headquartered in Kassel, the company operates a network of mining and processing facilities that extract potash, magnesium salts and rock salt from underground deposits. Its core business centers on supplying crop nutrients that enhance soil fertility, help increase agricultural yields and support sustainable farming practices.

The company’s product portfolio includes potash fertilizers, magnesium-containing fertilizers, specialty fertilizers for precision agriculture, and industrial salts used in a range of applications such as de-icing, water treatment and chemical manufacturing.

