KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in February

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 676 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the January 29th total of 1,666 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on KBCSY. Zacks Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of KBCSY traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $67.40. 15,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,349. KBC Group has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

