Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.43 and traded as high as C$4.45. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 1,413 shares traded.

Maxim Power Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$287.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Maxim Power Corp. (‘MAXIM’) is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 300 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art combined cycle gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q4, 2023. MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation projects and the permitting of its wind power generation project.

