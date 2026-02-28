Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Trading Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.39. Approximately 578,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 274,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
