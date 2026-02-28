Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Grows By 73.8%

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,806 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the January 29th total of 5,067 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA BKSE traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $119.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.11.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.4435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 148.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

