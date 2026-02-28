Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Grows By 73.8%

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,806 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the January 29th total of 5,067 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6%
NYSEARCA BKSE traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $119.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.11.
BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.4435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
