John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,430 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the January 29th total of 2,520 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE WLYB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.75. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54.

John Wiley & Sons last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $421.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.11%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 75.53%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wiley & Sons has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

See Also

