Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,502 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 12th total of 23,779 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brand Engagement Network Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BNAIW opened at $0.27 on Friday. Brand Engagement Network has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

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Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc in April 2023.

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