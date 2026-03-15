Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,502 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 12th total of 23,779 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brand Engagement Network Trading Down 6.0%
Shares of NASDAQ BNAIW opened at $0.27 on Friday. Brand Engagement Network has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
Brand Engagement Network Company Profile
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