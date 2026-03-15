PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,643,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,156% from the previous session’s volume of 130,783 shares.The stock last traded at $96.4270 and had previously closed at $96.76.
PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.3%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39.
PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.
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