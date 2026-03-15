PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,643,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,156% from the previous session’s volume of 130,783 shares.The stock last traded at $96.4270 and had previously closed at $96.76.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39.

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PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Ruggiero Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 140,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period.

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The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

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