Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.7050 and last traded at $10.7050. Approximately 329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS: YUEIY) is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.