Short Interest in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Rises By 33.7%

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,388 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 12th total of 10,013 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,236 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,236 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.06% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BRNY opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $52.14.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

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The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach. BRNY was launched on Oct 13, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

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