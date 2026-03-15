Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,336 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 12th total of 14,992 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 87,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAO opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

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Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of annuities and life insurance products focused on helping individuals secure retirement income and long-term financial protection. Established in August 2017 as a corporate spin-off from MetLife, Brighthouse offers a range of solutions designed to address market volatility, longevity risk and the need for guaranteed income streams. The company’s product portfolio includes fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, variable annuities and life insurance policies.

The company distributes its products through a network of independent broker-dealers, banks, registered investment advisers and career agents.

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