Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 174 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 12th total of 131 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BDGS opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

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Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

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The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility. BDGS was launched on May 11, 2023 and is managed by Bridges.

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