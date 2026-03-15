On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161.38 and last traded at GBX 162.72, with a volume of 3216075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.

On the Beach Group News Summary

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 320 to GBX 345 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 308.

On the Beach Group Stock Down 2.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 206.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £235.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

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