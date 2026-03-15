On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161.38 and last traded at GBX 162.72, with a volume of 3216075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.
On the Beach Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting On the Beach Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: All AGM resolutions were passed with full shareholder backing, removing governance uncertainty and confirming board support. On the Beach wins full shareholder backing at 2026 AGM
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on OTB, signalling no immediate upward catalyst from analysts but not a downgrade. Digital Look broker ratings
- Negative Sentiment: Management reports a “significant downturn” in bookings and demand since the Middle East conflict began, directly hitting Mediterranean holiday sales and near-term revenue visibility. On the Beach sees ‘significant downturn’ in demand
- Negative Sentiment: The company has suspended its full-year guidance because of that demand hit; the announcement has already pressured the share price as investors reassess near-term profitability and earnings visibility. On the Beach suspends guidance as Middle East conflict hits demand; shares slump
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the group has pulled its guidance and warned that Mediterranean holiday demand is materially affected, raising the risk of downgraded earnings until visibility returns. On the Beach pulls guidance as Middle East conflict hits Med holiday demand UK’s On The Beach suspends annual profit forecast
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 320 to GBX 345 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 308.
On the Beach Group Stock Down 2.6%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 206.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £235.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.
Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.
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