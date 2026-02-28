iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 338,969 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the January 29th total of 192,009 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7%

LRGF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.10. 183,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,956. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.