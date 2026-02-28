India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.51 and traded as low as $13.35. India Fund shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 111,514 shares traded.
India Fund Trading Down 0.6%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.
India Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.2%.
India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc (NYSE: IFN) is a closed-end management investment company incorporated in Maryland. It seeks to provide shareholders with long-term growth of capital, as well as current income. The fund trades on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to equity markets in India through a diversified portfolio of Indian companies.
IFN invests primarily in equity securities of companies organized or domiciled in India, including common stocks, depositary receipts and other equity-related instruments.
