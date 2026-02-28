Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Declines By 45.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,787 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the January 29th total of 106,749 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

Shares of XSOE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. 80,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,123. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sherry Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

