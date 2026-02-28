Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Update

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 56 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 29th total of 226 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Harleysville Savings Financial Price Performance

HARL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586. Harleysville Savings Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $96.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Harleysville Savings Financial alerts:

Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter. Harleysville Savings Financial had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 22.63%.

About Harleysville Savings Financial

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Harleysville Savings Bank, a community-based financial institution founded in 1871 and headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania. As a federally chartered savings bank, Harleysville Savings Financial focuses on traditional banking services, including accepting deposits, offering checking and savings accounts, and providing certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company’s mission centers on delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, and small businesses across its core markets.

In addition to deposit products, Harleysville Savings Financial’s primary revenue drivers include residential mortgage lending, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Savings Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Savings Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.