Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,532 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the January 29th total of 28,314 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maris-Tech in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Maris-Tech has an average rating of “Sell”.

Maris-Tech Stock Down 5.5%

Institutional Trading of Maris-Tech

Shares of Maris-Tech stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.71. 58,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maris-Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maris-Tech by 300.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maris-Tech during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

