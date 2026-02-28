Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,235 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the January 29th total of 2,509 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Spectral AI Trading Down 5.0%

MDAIW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 8,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,932. Spectral AI has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI Acquisition Corp I is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker MDAIW. The entity was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with an emphasis on companies operating in the artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics sectors.

The company’s strategy centers on identifying and completing a business combination with a target that can benefit from its public listing and access to growth capital.

