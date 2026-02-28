Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT) Short Interest Update

Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,215 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 29th total of 24,515 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intercont (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Intercont (Cayman) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCT

Intercont (Cayman) Stock Up 10.9%

Shares of NCT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,576. Intercont has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

About Intercont (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Intercont (Cayman), doing business as NetCents Technology Inc, operates a cloud-based payments-as-a-service platform that enables merchants to accept both traditional payment methods—such as credit and debit cards, direct bank transfers—and digital currencies through a single integration. The company’s API-driven solution supports online storefronts, hosted checkout pages and in-store terminals, offering a seamless payment experience for end consumers while simplifying back-end processing for merchants.

Legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands and founded in 2013, NetCents maintains its operational headquarters in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercont (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercont (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.