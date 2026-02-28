Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT) Short Interest Update

Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,215 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 29th total of 24,515 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intercont (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCT
Intercont (Cayman) Stock Up 10.9%
Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.
About Intercont (Cayman)
Intercont (Cayman), doing business as NetCents Technology Inc, operates a cloud-based payments-as-a-service platform that enables merchants to accept both traditional payment methods—such as credit and debit cards, direct bank transfers—and digital currencies through a single integration. The company’s API-driven solution supports online storefronts, hosted checkout pages and in-store terminals, offering a seamless payment experience for end consumers while simplifying back-end processing for merchants.
Legally domiciled in the Cayman Islands and founded in 2013, NetCents maintains its operational headquarters in Kelowna, British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intercont (Cayman)
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buy This Stock Now
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
Receive News & Ratings for Intercont (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercont (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.